Womansplaining The Mansplaining In Barbie

Tech and finance bro versions of Ken teach Barbie how to use Photoshop and what bonds and C&Ds are. Another Barbie needs a big, strong Ken to show her how to play sports. Gerwig also inserts a clever reference to "She's All That" when Ken takes off Barbie's glasses to make her more beautiful. Barbie must rely on Ken for knowledge about everything — even her own self.

One of the most annoying Kensplainers rambles about "The Godfather" after President Barbie pretends she doesn't understand it. Ken expounds on producer Robert Evans and Francis Ford Coppola's artistic intentions — elevating himself as a true cineaste. There's an even sharper joke about some of the worst kinds of film bros: the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut army — a rabid fanbase who bullied others with racist and misogynistic threats. After Gloria's words revive Writer Barbie, she says, "It's like I've been in a dream where I was really invested in the Zack Snyder cut of 'Justice League.'"

The Kens are also indie music snobs, explaining to Barbie what Pavement's "Stephen Malkmus did for indie rock," then serenading her with a neverending cover of "Push" by Matchbox Twenty. The Kens try to act like vulnerable, tortured souls, but their renditions are so exaggerated and insincere. They don't actually care about being a romantic partner, they just want to look like one.

All the mansplaining in "Barbie" is hilarious and cringe-inducing. Fortunately, by the end of the film, Barbie helps the Kens realize that they are free to be who they want without any outside expectations, and their identity shouldn't come at the expense of trying to be superior to someone else.