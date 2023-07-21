Greta Gerwig's Barbie Has No Time For Obnoxious Film Bros (And Zack Snyder Fans)

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the movie being discussed here wouldn't exist. This article also contains spoilers for "Barbie."

Greta Gerwig's new film "Barbie," based on the (in)famous Mattel-brand doll, begins in Barbieland, a pink, plastic, artificial world where all the women are Barbie and they're all inspiring. The president is Barbie, the Supreme Court is nine Barbies, Barbies run the businesses, and the most recent winner of the Nobel Prize in literature was Barbie. There are Kens in Barbieland as well, but they only exist to vie for the various Barbies' attention. Ken (Ryan Gosling) longs for Barbie (Margot Robbie).

When Stereotypical Barbie has an existential crisis — in her innocent, artificial world, she thinks about death for the first time — the doll treks into the real world to find the little girl who is piloting her from afar (she is, after all, a toy). In the real world, Barbie is shocked to find that women do not rule the world and that many people hate Barbie and everything the toy represents. Gerwig, who co-wrote the screenplay with her partner Noah Baumbach, includes several talking points about how Barbie, her figure, and her love for conspicuous consumption is blamed for setting back feminism by decades.

While Barbie faces the darkness, Ken — a bit of a dim bulb — finds that men control a great deal of everything. Armed with the forbidden fruit of the patriarchy, Ken returns to Barbieland and begins spreading the gospel of toxic masculinity. He just wants to be in charge. The Barbies, ill-equipped to face maleness and intrigued by this new notion of "the patriarchy" instantly become submissive airheads who serve Kens drinks and rub their feet.

The Nobel-winning Barbie (Alexandra Shipp) even admits that the toxically masculine Kens insisted watch and praise a certain movie: the Zack Snyder cut of "Justice League."