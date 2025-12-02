Quentin Tarantino Revived A Cut Kill Bill Scene For A Massive Video Game
Quentin Tarantino has taken a break from directing movies ever since his Oscar-winning hit "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" came out in 2019. He's since begun occupying his time in other ways, including taking on the biggest acting role he's had in decades in "Only What We Carry." He's also been dabbling in video games, sort of, as he recently collaborated with the folks at Epic Games to bring characters from "Kill Bill" to "Fortnite." Beyond some simple character skins, this has allowed Tarantino to do something that's been more than 20 years in the making.
"Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair" hits theaters soon, and it unites "Vol. 1" and "Vol. 2" into one, giant movie, complete with some additional footage and an intermission. In honor of that, Tarantino has produced a new animated short titled "The Lost Chapter: Yuki's Revenge," which is available now in "Fortnite" and brings a long-abandoned scene from his original script to life, with Uma Thurman even reprising her role as The Bride. You can see a trailer for the short below.
"I showed up to the meeting thinking that they would want to license characters and they want to get my ideas about what could be a fun thing to do," Tarantino said at the "Fortnite Now Playing" event (per The Hollywood Reporter). "But no, they had something else in mind." That something else was the aforementioned short. Tarantino continued:
"They very innocently asked me, 'Do you have something that's, like, eight to 12 minutes long that could be good for our purposes?' Now they didn't say, 'Can you make sure that your iconic characters are wrapped up inside of that?' But that was implied."
"And they were, like, 'Let's do this.' And here we are," the filmmaker concluded.
The Lost Chapter: Yuki's Revenge completes Kill Bill's story more than 20 years later
The short focuses on Yuki, the twin sister of Gogo Yubari, the bodyguard of Lucy Liu's O-Ren Ishii from "Kill Bill: Volume 1." She hunts down The Bride to avenge her sister's death, as she was killed along with the Crazy 88 in the first movie. As for why the scene was dropped from the original production?
"We couldn't do it, it was just too crazy, it was just too much action," Tarantino explained. So, it wound up being cut from the script. Now though, it's finally brought to life. Granted, the director probably didn't originally envision it with a giant talking banana, but "Fortnite" still allowed this gap to be filled in all these years later.
"Fortine" is an online battle royale game that has an astonishing 650 million registered players globally, with well over a million active players at any given time. Because of the popularity, it's become attractive for big movies to do collaborations in the game. Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" even did one recently. It's not just "Star Wars" and "The Simpsons."
"I think it's a really good way to launch the new season," Tarantino added. "This is a lost chapter that I always wanted to see the light of day." Thurman was also on hand and talked about reprising her role, praising her collaborations with Tarantino over the years:
"I thought it was so cool. I mean, this is such a new audience for the movie. We've had an amazing life in movies together, some of the best imaginable. I dare anyone to have more extraordinary experiences than I've had with this man."
"Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair" hits theaters on December 5, 2025.