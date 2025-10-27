Quentin Tarantino Has A New Movie – But He's Not Directing It

Quentin Tarantino is returning to the silver screen. However, the "Pulp Fiction" director isn't stepping behind the camera. Rather, he is taking an unexpected turn as an actor in someone else's movie, something he very rarely does. This isn't just a cameo either, as the Oscar-winning filmmaker is said to have a sizable role in director Jamie Adams' "Only What We Carry."

According to Deadline, Tarantino stars alongside Simon Pegg ("Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning"), Sofia Boutella ("The Mummy"), and Charlotte Gainsbourg ("Melancholia") in "Only What We Carry," which has already wrapped filming. According to the outlet, it will be Tarantino's largest role as an actor since his turn in Robert Rodriguez's vampire movie "From Dusk Till Dawn" in 1996. It's kind of a big deal. Adams had this to say about it:

"It's always been a dream of mine to shoot an Eric Rohmer-style picture in Normandy, a dream that included collaborating with an exceptional international ensemble cast and crew. It turns out that by embracing the freedoms of independent cinema, that dream has come true. I'm forever grateful to the cast and crew of Only What We Carry for this moment."

Tarantino regularly plays smaller roles in his own movies, including 2012's smash hit "Django Unchained" and his breakout feature debut "Reservoir Dogs." But starring in someone else's movie is another thing entirely. How did Adams sway him, exactly? That's unclear, but her other credits include "She Is Love" and "Wild Honey Pie!" Perhaps Tarantino is a fan of her work?