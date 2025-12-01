Knives Out Posed An Unusual Challenge For Director Rian Johnson After Star Wars

Anyone who's listened to the popular film-centric podcast "Blank Check" should be familiar with that title phrase. A visionary storyteller establishes a solid body of work, builds up enough cred to make their most ambitious passion projects, and then cashes in that check to the tune of even more success — ideally so they can repeat that cycle all over again. After spending his earlier years delivering gems such as "Brick," "The Brothers Bloom," and ultimately the sci-fi thriller "Looper" (along with directing episodes of "Breaking Bad" and "Terriers" in between), Rian Johnson found himself on a similar track when he ended up in charge of "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi."

After that film's billion-dollar success and with plenty of critical acclaim on his hands (yes, weirdos, "The Last Jedi" is very much considered a success despite its divisive reception), Johnson decided to make another bold pivot. Rather than remain in the sandbox of big-budget IP, he went and created his own franchise with "Knives Out" in 2019. The murder-mystery film starring Daniel Craig as the quirky, Kentucky-fried detective Benoit Blanc instantly proved to be a wise investment, leading to its sequel "Glass Onion" in 2022 and ultimately this year's "Wake Up Dead Man." But, according to Johnson, the path he took to get to this point raised more than a few eyebrows.

In a recent podcast appearance, Johnson opened up about the unusual challenge posed by the first "Knives Out" movie. Not only was the murder-mystery genre considered something of a risk at the time, but apparently the scope and scale of the story failed to pass the eye test. Going from a galaxy far, far away to a locked-room mystery (set predominantly in one location, mind you) was a risky endeavor.