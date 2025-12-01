Russell Crowe's Thriller With A 96% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is One Of The Best '90s Movies

When Michael Mann's "The Insider" was released in 1999, he was fresh off the impressive commercial success of "Heat," which had also cemented him as a solid directorial talent. "The Insider" is a fictionalized account of a true story — namely, Marie Brenner's 1997 Vanity Fair article that examines tobacco industry whistleblower Jeffrey Wigand's controversial segment on CBS' "60 Minutes." Working closely with screenwriter Eric Roth, Mann wove together an electrifying tale about an enraged industry insider who helps expose the darkest corners of corporate America.

While Al Pacino takes on the mantle of CBS producer Lowell Bergman, Wigand is played by Russell Crowe (whose breakthrough role was in 1997's noir hit, "L.A. Confidential"). Crowe's layered performance is the beating heart of "The Insider," as it paints Wigand as a flawed hero who uses his righteous anger to stand up to corruption. Of course, Pacino is as brilliant as ever, injecting visceral dynamism into the unhurried, contemplative conversations that make up most of the film. These dual performances are enough to classify "The Insider" as a standout genre entry, but there's another reason why it emerges as one of the best films in 1999.

Mann's film doesn't counter conspiracy with flat-out defeatism, but with a sincere, spirited urge to uncover the truth. This might feel a tad simplistic on paper, but the Mann-Roth duo tackles this by closely examining the delusions fed to us by massive conglomerates and how easy it is for them to prioritize profit over public health. Such honest skepticism wasn't a welcome sentiment at the cusp of the millennium (a time that favored optimism amid anxiety), which explains why "The Insider" didn't do too well at the box office despite its blatantly obvious merits.