One Of Michael Mann's Best Films Caused Real Life Distress

Director Michael Mann's magnum opus is 1995's "Heat." The movie's sprawling shoot-out scene (the best of its kind) is what many most remember about "Heat," but the picture doesn't only rely on action. "Heat" is just as compelling when Detective Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino) and robber Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) are sitting down for a cup of coffee. Mann's next film, 1999's "The Insider," relies only on dialogue scenes to keep up the tension and easily succeeds.

"The Insider" is nearly as long as "Heat" (158 minutes, compared to 170 like "Heat") and is just as compelling despite there being no action scenes to break up the talky bits. Mann is one of our best action filmmakers, but his talents extend past action movies. (Read our full ranking of Mann's films here.)

A journalism thriller, "The Insider" recounts the story of a 1996 "60 Minutes" expose on the tobacco industry. (The story had previously been detailed by Vanity Fair writer Marie Brenner in her 1996 article "The Man Who Knew Too Much.") Mann reunited with Pacino, who plays "60 Minutes" Producer Lowell Bergman, and recruited a pre "Gladiator" Russell Crowe as Dr. Jeffrey Wigand, a dismissed Brown & Williamson chemist turned whistleblower. Christopher Plummer is third-billed as legendary "60 Minutes" host Mike Wallace.

"The Insider" got plenty of accolades — including a Best Picture nomination and Crowe's first Best Actor nomination. The real Mike Wallace, though, was not among the picture's fans. While speaking at Loyola Marymount University in 2014, Mann recounted that Wallace (who died in 2012), "['The Insider'] really upset him. He detested the film. I know it injured Wallace, and I feel bad that it injured him."