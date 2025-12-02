Where Was Longmire Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

The many dark mysteries and darker crimes that played out over six seasons of "Longmire" called for some suitably dramatic backdrops, and the series certainly found them. Based on the book series by Craig Johnson, the neo-Western cop show is set in the fictional county of Absaroka, Wyoming, but it was filmed largely on location in New Mexico.

"Longmire" stars Robert Taylor as the titular Sheriff Walt Longmire, Lou Diamond Phillips as his close friend, Henry Standing Bear, and Katee Sackhoff as homicide detective Victoria "Vic" Moretti. The series ran for three seasons on A&E and an additional three seasons on Netflix, finally wrapping up in 2017. "Longmire" has since left Netflix's library, but it's currently available to stream in full on Paramount+.

If you're interested in walking the same streets as Walt, or simply curious about where exactly "Longmire" was filmed, here's a guide to the major filming locations — and why none of them are in Wyoming.