The Zootopia 2 Cameo That Only Hardcore Disney Fans Noticed

Bob Iger's voice cameo is just one of the many in the long-gestating "Zootopia" sequel that serves as a refreshing reminder of what Disney Animation is capable of achieving. The film is a true underdog story that expands on the first movie's "predators and preys" allegory to explore some of the most downtrodden characters in its animal society. While Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) still share the spotlight, many of the new characters who exist on the margins of this world — such as Gary De'Snake (the excellent Ke Huy Quan) — reflect this change.

Of course, this is still Disney, so don't expect the sociopolitical rhetoric to get too biting. Bt at the very least, you can still make a game of spotting the many famous voices who turn up in minor roles. Apart from Iger, see if you can pinpoint "Moana" power duo Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, or professional wrestling stars Phil "CM Punk" Brooks and Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i, or omnipresent voice acting powerhouse Alan Tudyk. They're all there, along with many, many others.

The cameos alone, of course, aren't enough to land "Zootopia 2" on the list of best animated Disney movies ever. Still, knowing how easily celebrity cameos can ruin perfectly good movies, it's impressive how the film can juggle its copious guest line readings without sacrificing anything from the whole. With Iger set to leave Disney (again) in 2026, it's doubtful that he'll transition to full voice acting. But there are certainly worse ways to leave than making your voice acting debut in one of the better Disney animations of the 2020s.

"Zootopia 2" is now in theaters.