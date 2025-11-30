The Zootopia 2 Cameo That Only Hardcore Disney Fans Noticed
At some point, did someone make it illegal to premiere a major animated film without copious Easter eggs and cameos? Not that I'm complaining, at least when it comes to "Zootopia 2." Apart from the assorted visual references, the animated sequel's array of vocal talents includes some serious and sometimes surprising names ... especially when it comes to a certain humble tiger character (appropriately named Bob Tiger).
In a "Zootopia 2" scene where Bob Tiger delivers a weather report, viewers might be hard-pressed to place his vaguely familiar voice — but that's only because they're probably more used to its owner using it in business and PR-related purposes instead of acting. Bob Tiger, you see, is voiced by none other than Disney CEO Bob Iger, marking the Disney CEO's very first voice acting role ever. Apart from this being a truly surprising cameo, it also makes for a fun, fourth wall-breaking Easter egg for the truly hardcore Disney fans who follow the corporate stuff as well as the movies and the shows.
Iger is just one of the many surprising Zootopia 2 voice cameos
Bob Iger's voice cameo is just one of the many in the long-gestating "Zootopia" sequel that serves as a refreshing reminder of what Disney Animation is capable of achieving. The film is a true underdog story that expands on the first movie's "predators and preys" allegory to explore some of the most downtrodden characters in its animal society. While Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) still share the spotlight, many of the new characters who exist on the margins of this world — such as Gary De'Snake (the excellent Ke Huy Quan) — reflect this change.
Of course, this is still Disney, so don't expect the sociopolitical rhetoric to get too biting. Bt at the very least, you can still make a game of spotting the many famous voices who turn up in minor roles. Apart from Iger, see if you can pinpoint "Moana" power duo Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, or professional wrestling stars Phil "CM Punk" Brooks and Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i, or omnipresent voice acting powerhouse Alan Tudyk. They're all there, along with many, many others.
The cameos alone, of course, aren't enough to land "Zootopia 2" on the list of best animated Disney movies ever. Still, knowing how easily celebrity cameos can ruin perfectly good movies, it's impressive how the film can juggle its copious guest line readings without sacrificing anything from the whole. With Iger set to leave Disney (again) in 2026, it's doubtful that he'll transition to full voice acting. But there are certainly worse ways to leave than making your voice acting debut in one of the better Disney animations of the 2020s.
"Zootopia 2" is now in theaters.