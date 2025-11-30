Uma Thurman's 2003 Sci-Fi Thriller Is One Of Hollywood's Worst Philip K. Dick Adaptations

This post contains spoilers for "Paycheck" and its source material.

Sci-fi legend Philip K. Dick has left behind a striking legacy. Over the course of 40 novels and 120 short stories, Dick blurred the lines between reality and what could've been, etching memorable characters plagued by doubt or delusion. In 1953, when Dick's career had just started taking off, he wrote a chunk of his oeuvre in a burst of inspiration — or just perhaps in an attempt to make a living.

"Paycheck" is one such entry. This 1953 novelette takes place in a dystopian society where workers get their memories wiped after fulfilling their contractual obligations. Jennings, our electronic engineer protagonist, realizes that his pre-memory wipe self has been looking out for him. An uncanny symbiosis forms between the past and the present, as Jennings must anticipate his own thought process to survive in a country suddenly controlled by an oppressive government. While this novelette isn't one Dick's best-known works, it is a fine piece of fiction that accomplishes a lot with a simple idea.

Unfortunately, the only attempt so far to adapt "Paycheck" for the screen is underwhelming. John Woo's 2003 "Paycheck" is a star-studded affair, with the likes of Uma Thurman, Ben Affleck, Aaron Eckhart, and Paul Giamatti steering the solid premise toward its conclusion. While most of it is enjoyable enough, it doesn't do justice to its profound source material and lacks the exuberant gusto that most Woo films naturally embody from start to finish. That said, does "Paycheck" still hold up?