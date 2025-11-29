How Pluribus Coordinated Hundreds Of Actors For Episode 4's Intense Hivemind Scene

Vince Gilligan's "Pluribus" is one of the most fascinating shows of 2025. It's a peculiar sci-fi series featuring a superb Rhea Seehorn performance that takes the same kind of slow-burn approach to character drama as Gilligan's "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," all the while including enough worldbuilding and intrigue to keep you guessing as to what, exactly, the endgame is.

This has so far allowed "Pluribus" to avoid the problem that plagues most mystery box series, in which the mystery overshadows everything else, and the show's lack of answers becomes disappointing. Here, we know pretty much everything there is to know. Thus, the question becomes what the series' characters (more specifically, Seehorn's protagonist, Carol Sturka) are going to do about it, which is more in line with the way Damon Lindelof's phenomenal supernatural TV drama "The Leftovers" plays out.

It's not just the story, though, as "Pluribus" is still very much a Vince Gilligan show when it comes to its visual and editing style. That means plenty of montages, cold opens, stunning camerawork, and more. It also means that, even if the series isn't exactly action-heavy, it features a surprising amount of stunt coordination.

Speaking to Polygon, stunt performer and coordinator Nito Larioza discussed the importance of having good coordination when it comes to "The Others," aka the extra-terrestrial hivemind that's taken over most of humanity in "Pluribus." This is especially true in episode 4, where Carol essentially drugs the hivemind with a truth serum, causing a large group of people to surround her and repeatedly chant "Please, Carol."

"I found a lot of talented people in New Mexico that really wanted to be a part of this scene, and it looked amazing, especially the overhead shot," Larioza explained. "It was awesome, but trust me, it was tough."