Vince Gilligan's Pluribus Perfects His Greatest Trick From Breaking Bad And Better Call Saul

We're sorry we upset you, Carol: This article contains spoilers for "Pluribus" season 1, episode 1.

Vince Gilligan is a master of the slow burn, but his true signature move is his ability to intersperse it with moments of shocking action. Consider /Film's list of 10 best "Breaking Bad" episodes, for instance. Virtually every entry complements the show's usual tension with explosive, unnerving moments. They're not necessarily all bombastic death scenes or ruthless face-offs, either — a suitably committed laughter from Bryan Cranston's Walter White in the season 4 episode "Crawl Space" is more than enough to kick the viewer in the gut when they realize just how far off the deep end the character truly is. Best episodes of "Better Call Saul" follow the same theme, broadening the "explosive moment" pool with some hot-blooded legal drama and Jimmy "Saul Goodman" McGill's (Bob Odenkirk) wide array of con man stunts.

Though Gilligan didn't personally direct or write nearly every episode of these shows, this Pixies-style juxtaposition of quiet and loud is nevertheless present throughout. With "Pluribus" season 1, episode 1, the creator may just have perfected the trick.