James Cameron Has One Pet Peeve About The Way People Talk About The Avatar Movies

Doubt James Cameron at your own peril. The acclaimed filmmaker has made a career out of setting his sights on the most ambitious projects, defying the biggest skeptics out there, and spinning the riskiest of gambits into box office gold. All of that explains how he's been able to essentially cash in a blank check time and again with impunity, but it also provides helpful context for why he tends to know what he's talking about. And so when he describes one of his biggest pet peeves regarding how we discuss, say, the "Avatar" movies, it's probably worth taking it to heart.

Fresh off of delivering his final cut of "Avatar: Fire and Ash" to Disney, Cameron has begun making the press rounds ahead of the highly-anticipated sequel's December release. His first stop on this tour happened to be an appearance on Matt Belloni's "The Town" podcast, where he opened up about all things "Avatar"-related. But early in the conversation, he addressed how one particular recurring discussion point with regards to motion-capture performances sticks in his craw — and it's easy to understand why. As he explained: