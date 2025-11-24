One Of The Worst TV Shows Of 2025 Is Somehow Getting A Second Season At Hulu
Just when you thought we could all move on from Kim Kardashian's historic blunder of a TV series, "All's Fair," the legal drama has been renewed for a second season. Overseen by the chief architect of our cultural doom, Ryan Murphy (who director Osgood Perkins recently chastised for his true crime-based exploitation series "Monster") "All's Fair" received devastatingly terrible reviews upon its November 2025, with critics singling out Kardashian's portrayal of divorce lawyer Allura Grant as particularly egregious. But it seems critical response still comes second to ratings as the reality TV star will be returning for a second go round.
As Deadline reports, Hulu has decided to directly contribute to the downfall of culture by green-lighting a new run of episodes before the first season has even wrapped up. "All's Fair" season 1 is set to conclude with a two-episode finale on December 9, 2025, but that won't be the last we see of Kardashian's all-female law firm.
The show follows Kardashian's Los Angeles-based divorce attorney as she sets up her new firm with Naomi Watts' Liberty Ronson and Niecy Nash-Betts' Emerald Greene. Surprisingly, given the critical outrage this show prompted, it also boasts some seriously talented cast members in Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, and Ed O'Neill. Yet, "All's Fair" couldn't convince a single critic worth their salt that it was worthy of any praise. Viewers, on the other hand, seem to have reacted differently.
Critics hated All's Fair, but audiences can't get enough
As /Film's Nina Starner put it, Kim Kardashian is a terrible actress and she should quit trying. But Hulu isn't interested in whether Kardashian can act. The streamer wants to see those viewing figures shoot up, and apparently "All's Fair" provided. As Deadline noted, the show's debut became Hulu's biggest original scripted series premiere in three years. According to the company, "All's Fair" racked up 3.2 million global views in its first three days on the platform, making it a hit regardless of whether it also summoned the anti-christ.
That disconnect between critics and audiences can also be seen on Rotten Tomatoes, where the legal drama managed an abject 3% critic score against a comparatively glowing 66% audience score. In an earlier report, Deadline noted that "All's Fair" also managed to drum up significant interest via social media, with the show generating 7 billion impressions and 190M video views online. That led a successful launch that saw the series top the Hulu charts during its first three days on the streamer.
Kardashian is clearly aware of the critical backlash prompted by her streaming series, posting an image of herself to Instagram with the caption "Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!? All's Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus." Adding to the overwhelming sense of despair we all feel in 2025, Glenn Close then got in on the social media action, posting a sketch of her and the "All's Fair" cast lining up in front of a pot of "Critic-Bunny Stew," in reference to her starring role in the biggest movie of 1987, "Fatal Attraction." If all that hasn't caused you to self-implode, Hulu then commented "Iconic."