One Of The Worst TV Shows Of 2025 Is Somehow Getting A Second Season At Hulu

Just when you thought we could all move on from Kim Kardashian's historic blunder of a TV series, "All's Fair," the legal drama has been renewed for a second season. Overseen by the chief architect of our cultural doom, Ryan Murphy (who director Osgood Perkins recently chastised for his true crime-based exploitation series "Monster") "All's Fair" received devastatingly terrible reviews upon its November 2025, with critics singling out Kardashian's portrayal of divorce lawyer Allura Grant as particularly egregious. But it seems critical response still comes second to ratings as the reality TV star will be returning for a second go round.

As Deadline reports, Hulu has decided to directly contribute to the downfall of culture by green-lighting a new run of episodes before the first season has even wrapped up. "All's Fair" season 1 is set to conclude with a two-episode finale on December 9, 2025, but that won't be the last we see of Kardashian's all-female law firm.

The show follows Kardashian's Los Angeles-based divorce attorney as she sets up her new firm with Naomi Watts' Liberty Ronson and Niecy Nash-Betts' Emerald Greene. Surprisingly, given the critical outrage this show prompted, it also boasts some seriously talented cast members in Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, and Ed O'Neill. Yet, "All's Fair" couldn't convince a single critic worth their salt that it was worthy of any praise. Viewers, on the other hand, seem to have reacted differently.