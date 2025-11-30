The 12 Best Movie Shootouts Of All Time

With the advancement of CGI, action movie climaxes have become more varied. Characters can spew laser beams and send meteors flying toward one another. Characters perform superhuman feats of courage, and when done well, it can be incredibly exciting to watch. However, even with all CGI can do, it's amazing the amount of tension that can be developed when you have a few guys with squibs in close quarters engaging in an epic shootout to the death.

From the westerns of old to modern action flicks fully embracing the art of gun fu, there's nothing like a cinematic shootout to get the blood pumping. It's not just mindless spectacle, either. You can learn a lot about a character by seeing how they react to someone trying to take them out. Are they nervous? Resolved? Are they the kind of person who embraces death like an old friend, not afraid of anything?

The best movie shootouts of all time can't merely be all sound and fury, signifying nothing. They make a movie worth the price of admission alone and do something new with this classic cinematic set piece.