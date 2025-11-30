How A Line From Stephen King's The Stand Inspired A Classic Metal Band's Song And Album

Stephen King and heavy metal just make sense together. The famous author's subject matter spread of brutal horror, epic fantasy, and authoritarianism (among other things, like murderous cars) all fit perfectly into the leather-clad, guitar-shredding, shock-and-awe stylings of the metal genre, and the association was only bolstered by both King's work and the metal genre exploding in popularity around the same time in the late 1970s and early '80s.

The connection is particularly natural in the case of "The Stand," King's first dive into the epic fantasy genre in 1978 ahead of his "Dark Tower" series. A massive success in its day, "The Stand" has remained one of King's most popular and influential works, right alongside books like "The Shining," "It," "Carrie," and "Salem's Lot." It's also been one of his most heavily adapted, with miniseries versions of "The Stand" hitting in both 1994 and 2020, and a film adaptation reportedly in the works. Beyond that, the novel has been highly influential in other sectors of popular culture (Damon Lindelof has cited it as an inspiration for "Lost"), but especially in the new wave of heavy metal that was starting to pop off when the book first came out.

Of particular note, Metallica's seminal 1984 sophomore album "Ride the Lightning" and its title track both take their names from a line in the book, where a character uses the phrase in reference to execution by electric chair. Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett was reading the book at the time and found himself struck by the expression, which he brought to lead singer and frontman James Hetfield. "I remember thinking, 'Wow, what a great song title,'" Hammett told Rolling Stone in 2014. "I told James, and it ended up being a song and the album title."