The Surprising Studio Ghibli Film That Influenced Netflix's Train Dreams [Exclusive]

Netflix is about to release one of the best movies of 2025, a historical drama titled "Train Dreams" that comes from "Jockey" director Clint Bentley. Based on Denis Johnson's 2011 novella of the same name, the movie stars Joel Edgerton as Robert Grainier, a man working as a logger who helps build railroads across the U.S. in the early 20th century. Much like the incredibly moving "The Life of Chuck," the story follows a man who never achieved anything worthy of the history books, yet nevertheless had a life full of people who cared for him –– a life of wonder and connection and profundity.

As /Film's Chris Evangelista put it in his review of "Train Dreams," this is "a remarkable look at an unremarkable man's life," a soft and quiet poem of a narrative that's often heartbreaking and somber, but which finds beauty in quiet, simple moments. It's the kind of movie that sneaks up on you and tears your soul apart when you least expect it (even if it is also rather funny at times).

As dramatic and non-fantastical as this movie is, it was also influenced by a rather fantastical genre film. /Film's Ben Pearson spoke with "Train Dreams" director Clint Bentley about the film's cinematic influences, and after naming Tarkovsky (not so surprising), Bentley name-dropped a surprising fan-favorite Studio Ghibli film among them.

"'Princess Mononoke' was another [influence], the Miyazaki film, just in how it treats people and time and there's no good guy and bad guy," Bentley explained. "There's people doing good things and people doing bad things, but everyone's a human."