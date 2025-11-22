Why An Oscar Winner Asked For Fewer Lines In Eternity [Exclusive]

The adage "less is more" has been around long enough for it to enter into conventional wisdom. While it sounds perfectly understandable to most folks, it feels like its application can't be seen too often in films and television these days. Take, for example, the proliferation of film adaptations being split into two movies rather than one (this month's "Wicked: For Good" being the latest iteration), or films that are recut and re-released in extended editions. To that latter point, most extended cuts are considered by fans to be superior to the shorter theatrical cuts. If this is true, is less really more?

Fortunately, we have an Academy Award Winner to give us a current example of the adage and why it still applies. In this month's "Eternity," Da'Vine Joy Randolph (who won Best Supporting Actress for her turn in "The Holdovers") plays Anna, who is an afterlife coordinator at a place called the Junction, essentially a happier version of purgatory where departed souls relax while choosing which type of world they'll spend eternity. The film centers around Anna's client, Larry (Miles Teller), discovering that his wife, Joan (Elizabeth Olsen), must choose an eternity with either him or her first husband, Luke (Callum Turner). Given all this high-stakes love triangle drama, it's no surprise that we don't learn a ton about Anna or her fellow afterlife coordinator, Ryan (John Early).

However, according to an interview I conducted recently with co-writer/director David Freyne, it turns out that Anna's full backstory was part of the original script, resulting in a much longer monologue scene. Yet it was Randolph who chose to nix those extra lines, realizing that she could do more with less.