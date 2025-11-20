Stephen King's Favorite 'Guilty Pleasure' Series Is Streaming On Hulu

As an author, Stephen King has penned some of the best scary stories ever written, but his personal taste buds might surprise some fans of his horror fare. For instance, did you know that he loves over-the-top TV dramas? Whether King is obsessing over "Prison Break" or hating himself for enjoying Taylor Sheridan's work, the highly respected writer is quite vocal about his guilty pleasures. This brings us to his appreciation of Mike Kelley's "Revenge," a juicy ABC drama that is currently available to stream on Hulu.

Inspired by "The Count of Monte Cristo," "Revenge" tells the story of Emily Thorne (Emily VanCamp), a young woman who moves to the affluent Hamptons and immediately starts mingling with the residents. However, Emily isn't who she says she is, and she has nefarious intentions for the locals who wronged her father 20 years prior. King was immediately suckered in by the show's soap opera elements and even favorably compared it to a classic in an op-ed he once wrote for Entertainment Weekly:

"Guilty-pleasure TV, thy name is 'Revenge.' There hasn't been a nighttime soap opera this cool since the early days of 'Dallas ...' Watching Emily — a steel fist inside a velvet designer evening dress — face off against ice queen Victoria Grayson (the ­marvelous Madeleine Stowe) is the most fun you can have with a bowl of popcorn in your lap. ­Special kudos to Ashton Holmes as the Creepiest Best Friend in the World."

King listed "Revenge" among his favorite pop culture releases of 2011, placing it higher than "The Walking Dead" and other hit properties. What's more, the author has continued to sing the ABC drama's praises since then.