Star Wars Rebels Writers Have One Major Problem With The Ahsoka TV Series

"Ahsoka" was an interesting addition to the "Star Wars" TV landscape. As the fifth live-action "Star Wars" show, it was coming off the polarizing "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and also the groundbreakingly stellar first season of "Andor." The show remains the only of the live-action shows to be a full-on prequel to an animated series, bringing back the characters of "Star Wars Rebels" and continuing where that story left off, with the search for Ezra (Eman Esandi) after he disappeared during a fight against Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

That show ended up introducing many big new ideas to the "Star Wars" franchise, like introducing a brand new galaxy, but without a doubt the most controversial thing that show did was make Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) a Jedi. In "Ahsoka," it is revealed that the titular Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) took Sabine as her Padawan learner sometime after the events of "Rebels" but without fully completing her training. She spends the season struggling with her connection with the Force before finally being able to Force push Ezra in the finale, something that had fans arguing about whether it broke canon to redefine Force sensitivity or not given that Sabine never exhibited any connection with the Force during "Rebels."

Among those who have issues with this decision is "Rebels" co-executive producer and writer Henry Gilroy, who admitted to the Pod of Rebellion podcast that it was never part of the original plan to have Sabine become a Jedi. In fact, Gilroy revealed that there were discussions about Sabine becoming a Jedi in season 3 of the animated show, but "Not only did it step on Ezra's story but it was a retreat of, okay, we already did this" referring to Ezra's Jedi journey.