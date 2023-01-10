Obi-Wan Kenobi Stuck Around Longer In George Lucas' Original Star Wars Script

The core cast in George Lucas' original "Star Wars" trilogy is one of the most famous and enduring adventure squads in all of pop culture. Each character fulfills an essential fantasy archetype, yet brims with personality. Obi-Wan Kenobi, for example, acts as the mentor to hero Luke Skywalker, his compassion and wisdom serving as a model for the protagonist to follow on his spiritual journey. Luke's ties with Kenobi make it especially tragic when Obi-Wan meets his demise at the hands of enemy Darth Vader, which is why it's probably for the best that Lucas didn't spare his life in "A New Hope" as he had originally planned.

"Star Wars" today is a massive franchise with three separate trilogies and a host of television series, but Lucas was taking it one step at a time in the very beginning as he initially wanted his gigantic original story to fit into one film. Luckily, the success of "A New Hope" spawned sequels that completed Lucas' plans, but his writing process for the initial film entailed creating a tight space opera that could stand on its own. In order to create the strongest emotional impact for the sake of Luke's arc, it was necessary to kill off Obi-Wan. Of course, Kenobi would come back as a force ghost in the follow-up films, and Luke would get another master sage in the form of Yoda, but in the context of "A New Hope," there was nothing left for his character to do after Luke and the gang escaped the Death Star.