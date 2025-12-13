The Tone Of Tom Hardy's First Venom Was Inspired By A Classic Steve Martin Movie

Ruben Fleischer's 2018 monster movie "Venom" is one of the stranger success stories of its era. The title character was originally conceived of as an "evil twin" character for Spider-Man, but the film doesn't feature Spider-Man at all. Also, the character is a very strange concept. A blob of living tar-like alien glop comes to Earth from space and promptly invades the bodies of potential human hosts. It ends up bonding with a disgraced reporter named Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), who is distressed that an alien is living inside his body. Eddie and the alien can communicate psychically, and when the alien becomes distressed, it can seep out through Eddie's skin and wrap itself around him like a gooey, bullet-proof suit of armor, with a big, toothy, shark-like monster face. It's all very weird.

The tone of "Venom" is part buddy comedy, part vicious horror movie. The film is only rated PG-13, but one can see the monstrous brain-eating in the margins. (Frank Henenlotter would have loved this material.) The first "Venom" film was an unlikely success, making over $856 million at the box office(!), and spawning two sequels – "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" in 2021 and "Venom: The Last Dance" in 2024.

When Fleischer was brainstorming the script for "Venom," he was a little stymied by his inability (for legal reasons) to use Spider-Man. Without the hero/villain dynamic at play, he had to more closely look at the appeal of Venom as a character. Eventually, he struck gold by borrowing the dynamic of a classic Steve Martin comedy. In a new interview with the Playlist, Fleischer said that the relationship between Eddie and the symbiote should resemble the one between Steve Martin and Lily Tomlin in Carl Reiner's 1984 two-bodies-in-one comedy "All of Me."