The Brady Bunch Kids Nearly Faced Disaster While Filming A Classic Episode

The original run of "The Brady Bunch" only lasted for 11 more episodes before it was canceled (not counting its various spin-offs), but I'm just spitballing here when I say that it probably would've been really bad if one of ABC's television families was crushed to death. What makes Reed's averse reaction even funnier is that the episode ends with Mike being the one to suggest everyone get on the roller coaster, only to cut to footage where he's nowhere to be seen.

"The Cincinnati Kids" may have been popular for putting Kings Island in the national spotlight, but it's pretty lackluster as far as sitcom theme park ads go. The central conflict falls upon Mike accidentally losing his sketches before his big meeting, which sends the kids scrambling around the park to find them. It's resolved rather quickly (via a torch passing sprint set to the William Tell Overture), allowing more time for everyone to have a mini vacation on Paramount's dime. Indeed, a lot of the episode is just the Bradys getting on a bunch of rides and talking about how great the place is — and, to the cast's credit, it looks real fun. There aren't even that many jokes about the show's characters going on certain rides; it's really all about watching them have a good time.

What I find most impressive is that the episode was clearly shot when the park was bustling with people. The set-ups for many of the episode's shots are the "Brady Bunch" actors walking around, but I can't imagine the amount of crowd work to make sure none of the tourists caused filming delays.

Every season of "The Brady Bunch" is currently streaming on Paramount+.