The Overlooked Drama That Landed Elizabeth Olsen Her Breakthrough Marvel Role

It isn't controversial to state that Elizabeth Olsen is breathtaking as Wanda Maximoff. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has crafted a meaty arc for this complex character, whose moral compass breaks down once grief consumes her. Both "WandaVision" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" are emblematic of this, as these stories capture Wanda's deep-seated sense of loss and her twisted desire to remake the world as she pleases. The more recent "Marvel Zombies" veers Wanda toward complete moral bankruptcy, as she goes to great lengths to plunge the world into chaos. Olsen portrays these distinct emotions with incredible depth, as Wanda never comes off as a flat antagonist — even in her darkest moments, we see her vulnerability simmer just beneath the surface.

Tara Bennett and Paul Terry's "The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe" details how Marvel Studios executives met with Olsen in 2011 after they were impressed with her performance in "Martha Marcy May Marlene." The meeting wasn't for a specific role at the time, and the studio simply wanted to let Olsen know that they would keep her in mind for future projects. This preemptive interest in Olsen's acting caliber makes sense, as she delivers an astonishing performance in Sean Durkin's overlooked psychological thriller, which also happens to be her theatrical debut.

Olsen plays Martha in "Martha Marcy May Marlene," which paints a disquieting picture of cult brainwashing and its horrific aftereffects. Martha goes by many names — the cult patriarch calls her Marcy May, and she, along with all the other women, uses the name Marlene to answer the common telephone. Even after escaping the cult, Martha struggles to ease back into a life of her own, which is exactly where the terror of this story lies.