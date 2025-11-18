Why Edgar Wright Turned Down Directing Jurassic World: Rebirth

Edgar Wright's "The Running Man" isn't a remake of the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film. It's an adaptation of the 1982 Stephen King novel, which Wright had been hoping to make since he was young. As such, he chose to faithfully adapt King's story rather than direct 2025's "Jurassic World: Rebirth," which may not have been the best idea considering "The Running Man" didn't have the best box office debut. That said, it's not as if "Jurassic World: Rebirth" was a critical triumph.

The 2025 blockbuster was overseen by Gareth Edwards, who delivered a back-to-basics dino flick that quickly got stuck in the mud. The standalone sequel to 2022's god awful "Jurassic World Dominion" suggested it really was time to give this franchise a break and let the re-animated dinos go extinct again (though the film did manage to make $868.8 million on a $225 million budget). Might Wright have delivered a more well-received entry in the franchise? Perhaps, but there was no way he was going to pass on finally making his "Running Man" adaptation.

When Universal Pictures and the "Jurassic World" franchise came calling, Wright was already eyeing up "The Running Man," and declined the opportunity to direct "Rebirth." You might wonder why he would say no to what was pretty much a guaranteed box office hit in favor of an '80s IP that was by no means sure to make any sort of decent profit. Well, it comes down to the fact that Wright had essentially wanted to make his version of "The Running Man" since he was a teenager.