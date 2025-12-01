A Battlestar Galactica Star Lost Her Hair When The Sci-Fi Show Refused To Let Her Wear A Wig

Ronald D. Moore's small screen reboot of Glen A. Larson's 1978 series "Battlestar Galactica" was far more successful than its forebear. The original "Battlestar Galactica" lasted for a single 24-episode season, but it wasn't renewed. It remained on the air thanks to reruns, however, and retained a certain amount of cultural cache throughout the 1990s.

In the early 2000s, Moore, fresh off of gigs writing for ultra-successful "Star Trek" spin-off series, restarted "Battlestar Galactica" with an all-new cast and an all-new timeline. The new series began with a crackerjack three-hour miniseries and led into a complex, expansive show that audiences loved. The new "Battlestar Galactica" outstripped the 1978 series by a considerable margin, lasting for 76 episodes over the course of four seasons and spawning two special TV movies, along with a pair of spin-off shows.

In 1978, the evil antagonist robots of the franchise, the Cylons, were chrome-plated, toaster-looking soldiers that spoke in a robotic monotone. Hence, one of the wrinkles added to Moore's reboot was that the Cylons had advanced enough to build robot models that looked and behaved like humans. Indeed, one of the main characters introduced in the show was Number Six, a Cylon agent that sexually tempted a human named Giaus Baltar (James Callis) into betraying his kind and, in turn, giving the Cylons the ability to more effectively wipe them out. Number Six was played by actor Tricia Helfer, and she was a marvelous sci-fi villain. Notably, her character sported a striking blonde hairdo.

Helfer bleached her hair for the role, although she would've preferred a wig. During an appearance on the "Sackhoff Show" podcast (hosted by her "Battlestar Galactica" co-star Katee Sackhoff), Helfer once admitted that she had to bleach her hair so much it started to fall out from all the abuse.