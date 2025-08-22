Why The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Struggled With Bo-Katan Role: 'It Broke Me'

Anyone who's ever had a passion for movies and shows likely had this thought cross their minds at some point: Actors have the coolest jobs in the world. To be able to play dress-up, put yourself through a crash course to learn some ass-kicking new skills, and have every facet of production tailored to make you look like the most appealing person who's ever lived? All while (ideally) getting paid commensurate to your talent and hard work? Yeah. Not to be a hot-take machine or anything, but that sounds like a pretty sweet way to make a living to me.

Until it isn't, that is. Even the most glamorous-looking vocations have (ahem) a dark side to them, which feels like the perfect segue into the whole reason why you clicked on this article on the first place. For "The Mandalorian" actor Katee Sackhoff, who originally voiced the fan-favorite character Bo-Katan Kryze in the animated "The Clone Wars" and "Rebels" series before reprising her role in live-action, she found herself facing a particularly difficult challenge. How do you get into the headspace of a character who's so hard to understand and constantly hidden under a mask — both figuratively and literally?

In a recent episode of her podcast "The Sackhoff Show" (via Entertainment Weekly), the star admitted that she never quite managed to get into the mind of the ultra-cool and collected (and occasionally violent) Mandalorian revolutionary Bo-Katan. While talking to her guest (and former "Battlestar Galactica" costar) Tahmoh Penikett, Sackhoff discussed the idea of figuring out her "process" as an actor at such an established point in her career and how easily she lost confidence in her abilities. As it turns out, it all came to a head after filming "The Mandalorian." As she explained: