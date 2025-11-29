Sylvester Stallone's First Major Film Almost Starred A Famous Superman Villain

Before he became a star Sylvester Stallone fronted a thriller that went largely overlooked, despite the fact it was re-released several times in the post-"Rocky" world. Originally called "No Place to Hide," the film saw a 25-year-old Stallone portray a political activist who plans several bombings — and he was almost joined by a similarly up-and-coming Richard Pryor, who a decade later had become a big enough star to play a villain in 1983's "Superman III."

In 1969 a young Stallone moved to New York City to pursue his acting dream. Seven years later, he propelled himself to stardom by writing "Rocky" (in an incredible three short days) and somehow convincing the studio execs to let him play the lead role despite having little to no profile whatsoever. So began one of the most legendary careers in Hollywood history, and Stallone had certainly paid his dues. The period between 69 and 76 was a rough one for the young hopeful, who took odd jobs between acting gigs including cleaning enclosures at the Central Park Zoo and working as a movie theater usher.

Still, he did manage to land several somewhat significant gigs. Sly played a villain in pre-"Rocky" cult classic "Death Race 2000" and made an uncredited appearance in one of the greatest war movies ever. He even led a softcore sexploitation film named "The Party at Kitty and Stud's." Before all of that, however, a 21-year old filmmaker cast him as anti-war activist Jerry Savage in the micro-budget effort "No Place to Hide," which was later repackaged as "Rebel" to capitalize on the success of "Rocky." That was a smart move on director Robert Schnitzer's part. Had he stuck to his original instincts, however, the enterprising filmmaker would have had two stars to help resell his movie.