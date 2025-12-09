The Real Reason Rhea Seehorn's Carol Sturka Is A Romance Author In Pluribus

Rhea Seehorn's Carol Sturka is the unlikely hero of "Pluribus." The romance author is quickly thrown into chaos when she becomes one of only a handful of people able to resist the effects of an alien virus that turns humans into contented, hive-mind drones. For creator Vince Gilligan, writing a show where the hero was a romance author was about finding the most inconvenient and awkward protagonist for a sci-fi thriller possible — plus, he finds romance authors more fun than other writers.

"Pluribus," is a superb and intriguingly peculiar sci-fi series anchored by yet another great performance from Seehorn. But there's no doubt the show has a lot more going for it than a former "Better Call Saul" star reminding us all why she's so great. "Pluribus" seems like a particularly timely show, and as it unfolds, it will surely have a lot to say about its themes of enforced happiness and group-think. None of that appears to have played into Gilligan's decision to have his protagonist be a writer, however.

Speaking to the AV Club, the creator said he "just liked the idea of a writer trying to save the world a lot," adding, "I was thinking about different professions. Like, what if she were a florist or something instead? When you think of someone who saves the world, you'd want a Liam Neeson or a Tom Cruise. You don't want a writer. That's about the last person in the world you want tasked with saving humanity because we're all a bunch of inept idiots." The creator went on to clarify that last statement, adding, "Okay, we're not all idiots, but if you spend your whole life doing that, it means you don't want to be in charge of something of this scale."