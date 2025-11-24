James Earl Jones' Father Acted In One Of The Most Bizarre '80s Horror Films

Summer camps for young people aren't quite as much of a thing in the United Kingdom as they are in the United States, and that suited me just fine as a shy kid. The idea of leaving my family behind to sleep in the woods for weeks on end still fills me with dread even now, and I guess that's why the legend of Jason Vorhees in "Friday the 13th" touched a nerve for so many when it was released in 1980. Ultimately, the success of Sean Cunningham's low-budget horror film kicked off a wave of summer camp slashers (including "The Burning," "Madman," and "Cheerleader Camp"), and even James Earl Jones's dad showed up in one of the '80s most bizarre entries in this sub-genre: "Sleepaway Camp."

To the casual eye, Robert Hiltzik's masterwork might seem like a cheap cash-in on "Friday the 13th." It has a familiar setup: A group of annoying kids and horny counselors descend on a lakeside camp and fall victim one-by-one to a twisted killer before a shocking twist at the end. What sets "Sleepaway Camp" (and its ending) apart from other imitators, however, is a sense that the project was very personal for Hiltzik, giving it a peculiar authenticity that gets under your skin and has helped it become a cult classic.

The largely no-name cast also makes it difficult to figure out who might survive, even if the main culprit is pretty easy to guess. Probably the most recognizable face is Robert Earl Jones. Like his more famous son, Jones Senior's stage and screen career spanned over 50 years, most notably including supporting roles in "The Sting," "The Cotton Club," and "Witness." Here, he plays Ben, an avuncular kitchen staff member who couldn't possibly be involved with the murders ... could he?