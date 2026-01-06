Stephen King And George R.R. Martin Both Wrote Part Of This Special Marvel X-Men Comic

In the 1985 comic book "Heroes for Hope Starring the X-Men," the title mutants find the X-Mansion has been mysteriously whisked away to a distant desert. While trapped out in the barren wasteland, each X-Man begins individually encountering a Grim-Reaper-like demon who psychically torments them with visions of their worst fear. Shadowcat fears starving to death. Wolverine fears becoming too animalistic. Colossus fears being bullied by his teammates. The demon is simply called Hungry, and it wears a green hood, extending eerie tendrils from its midsection. Hungry revels in human misery, and is happy to give the X-Men nightmares.

By the end of the one-shot book, the X-Men have tracked Hungry to its lair to fight and defeat it. Then, to make sure that their quest against hunger isn't just metaphorical, the X-Men also gather up great deals of food and distribute it to impoverished and starving areas of Africa. The book was published as a charity project, with many talented authors and artists contributing to the "Heroes for Hope" for free in order to raise money for famine-fighting charities in Ethiopia.

Each one of the book's nightmare sequences was written and drawn by a different creative team, and some very high-profile authors — many of them from outside the comics industry — worked on it. Stephen King, for instance, wrote three of the book's 48 pages, covering the Shadowcat sequence. Harlan Ellison contributed as well. A pre-"Song of Fire and Ice" George R.R. Martin penned a few words. The book ended up raising $50,000 for the American Friends Service Committee.

There was a minor scandal with those $50,000, though, which we'll get into below.