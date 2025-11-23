Russell Crowe Regrets Turning Down An Oscar-Winning Biopic

In the early 2000s, Russell Crowe was one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Crowe began to work in American feature films throughout the 1990s, appearing in movies like "Virtuosity," and "The Quick and the Dead." He really got noticed in 1997 when he appeared as the hard-fisted Bud White in Curtis Hanson's "L.A. Confidential." Crowe received his first Oscar nomination in 1999 for his performance in "The Insider," and he won an Oscar for playing the title fighter in Ridley Scott's 2000 epic "Gladiator." Not to be outdone, he was nominated again in 2001 for playing the real-life mathematician John Nash in Ron Howard's "A Beautiful Mind." Crowe stood astride the Earth like a mighty Colossus.

Thereafter, Crowe seemed to carefully select mostly prestige pictures that allowed him to stretch as an actor. In 2003, he played Captain Jack Aubrey in Peter Weir's truly excellent historical war film "Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World." In 2005, he re-teamed with Howard to make the boxing biopic "Cinderella Man." In 2006, he re-teamed with Ridley Scott to make the romantic drama "A Good Year." He had people he liked to work with, and knew what kind of performances he wanted to give. He had earned the right to be picky, and to say "no" to projects he didn't want.

Although he did refuse a biopic that would ultimately go on to win multiple Oscars. In the mid-2000s, Crowe was approached about playing Johnny Cash in James Mangold's hit film "Walk the Line." The role ended up going to Joaquin Phoenix, who was nominated for an Oscar. In 2019, Crowe admitted on the radio show "Fitzy and Wippa" (as covered by the Australian News) that he regretted turning down the part. He might have been able to nail it.