The Pixar Movie Scene Designed To 'Introduce' Young Audiences To John Carpenter's The Thing

"Elio" doesn't merely tip its hat to the titans of the sci-fi and horror genres; it actively looks to them for inspiration. During an "Elio" press event attended by /Film, Shi noted that Spielberg and Carpenter's collective sci-fi work helped to shape the film's story. "We watched them with a fine-tooth comb for the visual look, which gave Jordan [Rempel, the movie's cinematographer] a lot to work with," Shi explained. "So, we made these sort of darker, deeper shadows."

Those "darker, deeper shadows" are present throughout Elio's adventure, particularly when he's trying to make first contact on his own. Naturally, Shi cited another film about a boy befriending extra-terrestrial life, "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," as another key influence in this regard. Not only that, but the creatives behind "Elio" also made a conscious effort to conjure an atmosphere of the unknown similar to that of Spielberg's own 1982 classic.

"There's something about that, that dreaminess, got us really excited, and it's about the way that you feel, not about what's real in a movie," Shi explained. "That's what excites me about animation, and I'm really happy with the way things turned out. That was really fun to nerd out about." Sadly, the movie's love for the sci-fi genre makes it all the more bittersweet that "Elio" flopped at the box office as hard as it did. But hopefully, much in the same way "The Thing" misfired in theaters on its way to becoming a cult hit, "Elio" will show newfound signs of life in the years to come.