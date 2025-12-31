The Sitcom That Made Billy Crystal A Household Name Was Boycotted By The Catholic Church

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Susan Harris' 1977 sitcom "Soap" was, as the title implies, constructed as a straight satire of daytime soap operas. It featured melodramatic acting, corny music, wildly over-the-top-stories, and a long-running serialization format where one episode ran directly into the next. It had the usual soap opera plots involving love affairs, murder, amnesia, and crime, but it also hilariously involved Satanic cults, alien abduction, and a full-blown Communist revolution. The series starred many up-and-coming (and established) comedy stars, most notably a young Billy Crystal, who played the character of Jodie Dallas. At the time, Crystal wasn't well known, as he was still rising through the standup comedy scene and his association with the then-nascent "Saturday Night Live." "Soap" brought the comedian into the public eye.

Jodie, it should be noted, was a figure of some controversy. The character was openly gay, which was still uncommon on network television back in 1977. He had a few affairs with women, but he repeatedly asserted throughout the series that he was and always would be a gay man. Jodie was the son of Mary Campbell (Cathryn Damon), one of the main characters of "Soap," and his stepfather was the feckless Burt (Richard Mulligan). Jodie was accepted and rejected in turn by the people around him.

The presence of a queer character on "Soap" attracted the ire of bigoted religious organizations, which spearheaded vicious letter-writing campaigns to address the show's open acceptance of queerness. The same organizations also objected to the show's raunchy sexual humor in general, and "Soap" attracted a miniature media firestorm as a result. The objections were detailed by author Steven Capsuto in his book "Alternate Channels: Queer Images on 20th-Century TV."