Goldfinger Star Honor Blackman Hated Being Called A Bond Girl

Honor Blackman played one of the most memorable and tenacious Bond "girls" in all of 007 history. Unsurprisingly, though, she hated the term "Bond girl," for the way in which it seemed to denigrate the ladies behind some of the best characters in all of the James Bond movies. For Blackman, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 94, using the unfortunately widespread term seemed to suggest Bond's female counterparts were nothing more than "bimbos," when her very own turn in 1964's "Goldfinger" is proof to the contrary.

"Goldfinger" is still seen by many fans as the quintessential 007 movie. It introduced so many of the tropes we think of when we think of James Bond and cemented the franchise's standing as one of the most reliably popular in the history of cinema. It also featured easily one of the best Bond "girls" to have ever graced the saga in Blackman's ... well, P***y Galore, a character who, despite having one of the more egregiously sexist names of all the women in the property, was also one of the franchise's more progressive female characters.

For Blackman, referring to her or any of her fellow female James Bond actors as "Bond girls" was demeaning. "There was no such thing as a Bond girl in my day," as she explained in a 2012 interview with the U.K.'s Radio Times, "and being called one now drives me mad! It makes us sound like bimbos who fell flat on our backs the moment we caught sight of Bond." As she went on to note, Miss Galore was nothing like the stereotypical image conjured by the term "Bond Girl." She was a "strong woman and a brilliant character," which is exactly why Blackman wanted to play her.