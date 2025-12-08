DC Comics Influenced A Classic X-Men: The Animated Series Character's Name

When "X-Men: The Animated Series" debuted in 1992, it was an exciting moment for young fans of Marvel Comics. The "X-Men" franchise had literally hundreds of characters, and the cartoon's creatives were determined to make the show reasonably faithful to its source material, specifically the "X-Men" comic book era that launched with "X-Men" #1 in 1991. As a result, the series' eponymous team included well-known heroes like Wolverine (Cal Dodd), Cyclops (Norm Spencer), Storm (Iona Morris), Rogue (Lenore Zann), Gambit (Chris Potter), Jean Grey (Catherine Disher), and Beast (George Buza), along with the then relative newcomer Jubilee (Alyson Court).

Confusingly, "X-Men: The Animated Series" also featured an X-Man in the form of the shape-shifting Morph (Rob Rubin). As far as most "X-Men" fans were aware, this was a wholly new character invented solely for the show. Morph was a giggling, comical sidekick, and kids didn't understand why they were there, especially since there was already a pre-existing shape-shifter in the "X-Men" universe known as Changeling. However, everything became clearer when the series' second episode, "Night of the Sentinels, Part II" aired. During a raid on a high-security robot lab, Morph was shot and killed by security guards. Their death raised the show's stakes, but they weren't so important that this turn of events risked causing an outcry among "X-Men" fans.

But then, Changeling isn't a well-known character either, so why didn't "X-Men: The Animated Series" merely used them instead? Well, as documented by Inverse in the outlet's 2022 oral history of the show's premiere episode, Marvel wasn't allowed to use that name. You see, "Changeling" was being used by DC Comics when the series debuted as an alternate moniker for the character Beast Boy.