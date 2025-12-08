Christian Slater Almost Lost One Of His Most Iconic Roles For Sounding Like Jack Nicholson

In the episode of "The Critic" called "Sherman, Woman, and Child" (March 5, 1995), there is an amusing, brief spoof called "A Few More Good Men," which is said to star Jack Nicholson, Christian Slater, and William Devane. The spoof re-enacts the famed "You can't handle the truth" scene from Rob Reiner's 1992 classic "A Few Good Men," only with Slater in the Tom Cruise role. The joke of the scene is that both Nicholson and Slater sound identical. The truth Slater can't handle is that he imitates Nicholson with every phrase and mannerism. William Devane plays the stenographer, and he, too, sounds the same as Nicholson and Slater.

This sketch from 1995 was emblematic of how many filmgoers felt about Slater at the time. Although a unique actor possessed of his own brand of smarmy charm, many viewed Slater as a pale imitation of Jack Nicholson, right down to the way he moved his eyebrows. Slater began his professional screen career in 1985, with a notable role in the teen rebellion drama "The Legend of Billie Jean." The following year, he landed two high-profile leading roles, and in 1989, he starred in Michael Lehmann's twisted cult comedy "Heathers." Slater played the rebellious murderer J.D., the one man who could (violently) rescue the beleaguered Veronica (Winona Ryder) from the empty-headed popular girls' clique at their high school.

Slater became a legit heartthrob for the better part of a decade thanks to "Heathers," a film that is still beloved to this day. Back in 2016, Lehmann was interviewed by Walter Chaw for the Denver Center for Performing Arts, and the director confirmed that people were comparing Slater to Nicholson back then. Indeed, Slater's similarities to Nicholson almost cost him the job.