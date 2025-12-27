Why Steven R. McQueen's Jimmy Borrelli Left Chicago Fire

Steven R. McQueen joined "Chicago Fire" as Jimmy Borrelli back in season 4, but he only lasted a couple of seasons before he was written out of the show. Why such a short tenure? Well, aside from the fact the series' writers have long since established their willingness to write out major characters at the drop of a hat, Jimmy became a casualty of their goal to depict the true danger of firefighting, with the character becoming seriously injured ahead of his departure.

Ever since it premiered back in October 2012, "Chicago Fire" has seen numerous major cast changes. Some of those changes happened early in the show's run, with Charlie Barnett's Peter Mills leaving after three seasons and Teri Reeves' Hallie Thomas lasting just one season. Later, there came a major switch up when several stars left the procedural in a short space of time. In season 12, longtime star Kara Killmer departed the firefighting series alongside Alberto Rosende and Rome Flynn. That same season also saw new firefighter Jack Damon (Michael Bradway) joining Firehouse 51, only to leave ahead of season 14.

Then, there was McQueen. The "Vampire Diaries" star and grandson of his namesake, the great Steve McQueen, joined the show back in season 4 as Truck 81 candidate Jimmy Borrelli. Alas, the new recruit would only last a couple of seasons. After his older brother Danny (Andy Ahrens) died in a building collapse during the season 4 finale, the following season saw Jimmy feuding with Deputy Fire Commissioner Wallace Boden Jr. (Eamonn Walker) before being involved in a car bomb incident that resulted in him losing his eye. The beleaguered firefighter then departed the firehouse after the second episode of season 5.