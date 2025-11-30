How Sci-Fi Fandom Made Katee Sackhoff Miserable Over Her Battlestar Galactica Role

The modern Chud Grifter Industrial Complex is an economic engine unto itself — a boundless, unwashed sea of reactionary YouTube channels, TikTok accounts, and Reddit threads, all with the express purpose of tearing down any "nerd culture" media deemed too disgustingly woke (or, you know, that has a woman in it). Back in the early 2000s, the digital infrastructure that has allowed this tumor on cultural discourse to thrive wasn't nearly as fully formed, but the reactionary rage content persisted nonetheless.

Take "Battlestar Galactica," for example — specifically, the 2003 Syfy reboot. Today, the series is heralded as a genre classic years ahead of its time, having broken new ground with both its genre and overarching narrative structure. Indeed, years before "The Walking Dead" or "Game of Thrones" made big-budget science fiction and fantasy shows the dominant force on television, "Battlestar Galactica" provided an early blueprint. At the time, though, there was notable pushback against the reboot, led by self-professed fans of the original 1978 series.

Katee Sackhoff, who played ace pilot Starbuck in the remake, received particular hate, due to her character having been a man in the original. "The first time we went to Comic-Con, they had us in Hall H, and I was booed," Sackhoff recalled during an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience." Thankfully, she was able to mostly tune out the noise at the time. "Now, it would probably break me," she continued, "but at 23 I was like, it was like the blissful ignorance of youth."