The Dark Knight's Most Shocking Stunt Knocked An Actor Out Three Times

The Oscars finally decided they will honor stunt performers starting in 2028, and what a road it was for Hollywood's fall guys. What did it take to finally earn such recognition? Well, aside from sometimes literally giving their lives as a result of their perilous work, as was the case with the James Caan Western struck by tragedy, these dedicated performers have suffered all manner of injury throughout the history of filmmaking. Take actor and stuntman Charles Jarman, who was knocked out during the filming of the pencil trick scene in "The Dark Knight." In fact, Jarman lost consciousness a full three times (that he recalls!) from having his head slammed into the table by Heath Ledger's Joker.

It would be hard to pick the most memorable moment in Christopher Nolan's seminal 2008 Batman sequel. "The Dark Knight" remains the gold standard for comic book movies to this day, and while so much of that comes down to undeniably brilliant performances, writing, and production design, the movie is also just full of unforgettable moments that helped Nolan's movie ingrain itself into pop culture.

The pencil trick scene is just one example, made all the better by Ledger reveling in his character's sardonic humor. After the Joker interrupts a meeting of Gotham's crime bosses, he's approached by a henchman (Jarman) working for Gambol (Michael Jai White). The Clown Prince of Crime quickly asks his disgruntled audience if they want to see a magic trick, before jamming a pencil into the countertop and ramming Gambol's lackey's head into it, piercing the man's eye and killing him instantly before finishing with a facetious "ta da." It's a brutal moment that reinforces Joker's savage and unpredictable nature. It was also a pretty savage experience for the actor, who blacked out three times during filming.