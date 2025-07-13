The Underrated James Caan Western That Was Struck By Tragedy

In 2025, there is no excuse for a film set to be anything other than fully safe and secure. Obviously, accidents will happen. Just as sure as you might take a stumble while out for a walk, or put a foot wrong while walking up the stairs, people will get hurt performing stunts. What should never, ever occur, however, is a miscue that leaves someone seriously injured or, god forbid, dead. When there is a fatal accident on set, it is almost certainly due to gross negligence, as was the case when Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a live round from a prop gun during the filming of "Rust."

Fortunately, there have been relatively few instances of such incompetence over the last couple of decades, but during the silent and early talkies eras, fatal accidents were much more frequent. Airplane stunts went awry, fires got wildly out of control, and people got thrown from or trampled by horses. Similarly, three pilots were killed during the filming of Howard Hughes' "Hell's Angels" in 1929, three horsemen were killed while performing in a cavalry charge on the set of "They Died with Their Boots On," and let's not get into how routinely horses were offed in the process of shooting Westerns.

Set safety gradually became more of a priority for studios and producers (because lawsuits), but stunt people still took massive risks to deliver a spectacular or bruising bit of action, and these bits could occasionally go south. One such mishap occurred on the set of an underrated Western from director Alan J. Pakula that starred Jane Fonda, James Caan, and Jason Robards.