Predator: Badlands Has Already Released A Hard-Hitting Prequel

The "Predator" films have allowed the Yautja to unleash mayhem on the screen since 1987, but the extra-terrestrial hunter species also has a deadly presence in comic books. Throughout the years, the Yautja have butted heads with Black Panther, Judge Dredd, and the characters of Archie Comics, proving that the inclusion of murderous aliens can enhance any property and then some. However, while the crossovers are fun, the creatures' standalone stories are just as compelling, and fans of Dan Trachtenberg's radical "Predator: Badlands" movie ought to check out Marvel and 20th Century Studios' prequel comic book tie-in.

Created by writer Ethan Sacks and artist Elvin Ching, "Predator: Badlands" #1 follows a young Yautja, Dek (played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi in the aforementioned film), as he embarks on a mission to retrieve a piece of technology from a spaceship that crash-lands on his planet. At first, Dek thinks the mission is pointless because it doesn't require any hunting — until he encounters a formidable opponent in the form of a giant robot that stands between Dek and his prize.

"Predator: Badlands" #1 offers non-stop action from the get-go, but it sheds more light on Dek's family dynamic and why he is determined to gain his father's approval — a theme that is explored in the movie. Sack and Ching's story is also a great underdog yarn that aims to make readers sympathize with the Yautja — and it works, as Dek is a sloppy runt with weaknesses and struggles. However, while Dek longs to be respected by his family and tribe, at least the tie-in has Trachtenberg's seal of approval.