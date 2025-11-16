Predator: Badlands Has Already Released A Hard-Hitting Prequel
The "Predator" films have allowed the Yautja to unleash mayhem on the screen since 1987, but the extra-terrestrial hunter species also has a deadly presence in comic books. Throughout the years, the Yautja have butted heads with Black Panther, Judge Dredd, and the characters of Archie Comics, proving that the inclusion of murderous aliens can enhance any property and then some. However, while the crossovers are fun, the creatures' standalone stories are just as compelling, and fans of Dan Trachtenberg's radical "Predator: Badlands" movie ought to check out Marvel and 20th Century Studios' prequel comic book tie-in.
Created by writer Ethan Sacks and artist Elvin Ching, "Predator: Badlands" #1 follows a young Yautja, Dek (played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi in the aforementioned film), as he embarks on a mission to retrieve a piece of technology from a spaceship that crash-lands on his planet. At first, Dek thinks the mission is pointless because it doesn't require any hunting — until he encounters a formidable opponent in the form of a giant robot that stands between Dek and his prize.
"Predator: Badlands" #1 offers non-stop action from the get-go, but it sheds more light on Dek's family dynamic and why he is determined to gain his father's approval — a theme that is explored in the movie. Sack and Ching's story is also a great underdog yarn that aims to make readers sympathize with the Yautja — and it works, as Dek is a sloppy runt with weaknesses and struggles. However, while Dek longs to be respected by his family and tribe, at least the tie-in has Trachtenberg's seal of approval.
The Predator: Badlands comic is no throwaway tie-in
"Predator: Badlands" #1 isn't one of those tie-ins that regurgitate the plot of a movie and bring nothing new to the table. The creators of the film helped Ethan Sacks conceive the story, as they wanted it to enhance the "Predator" universe by introducing new species and technologies. Sacks detailed the experience in an interview with IGN, revealing that Dan Trachtenberg is a massive comic book fan who helped him throughout the entire process. In his own words:
"He and the producers carved out time from their busy production schedules on 'Predator: Badlands' to hold video meetings with me to explain the characters and their plans for the Yautja. The level of cooperation and collaboration made all the difference in the world. His passion and level of detail is infectious, and I like to think we channeled it in this comic."
While "Predator: Badlands" #1 is a great companion piece to the movie (buy it here), it also works as a standalone story about a Yautja on a mission. The best "Predator" stories are simple actioners, and this comic was created by people who clearly have an affinity for this franchise. Let's just hope Sacks and co. get to work on more Yutja adventures moving forward, as they knocked it out of the park with this one.
"Predator: Badlands" is now playing in theaters everywhere.