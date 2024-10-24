Predator Vs. Black Panther #3 Unleashes Carnage As The Marvel Body Count Rises [Exclusive Preview]

Marvel Comics' fantasy nation of Wakanda can, much like real countries, mean different things to different people. Early Wakanda stories from the Stan Lee/Jack Kirby days of Marvel leaned on African exoticism; the Wakandans still lived in jungles and loincloths. Newer Marvel writers have flipped the fantasy; Wakanda is an African nation that was never conquered and which prospered into a superpower. It's that dream that turned 2018's "Black Panther" into a cultural (and box office) behemoth.

That's not to say no one's tried. In Black Panther's debut ("Fantastic Four" #52-53), European arms dealer Ulysses "Klaw" Klaue leads marauders to steal Wakanda's exclusive super-metal Vibranium. 2010's "Doomwar" saw Wakanda go to war with Doctor Doom's nation Latveria. The newest Wakanda invaders have another familiar face: that of the Predator. Since Marvel parent Disney merged with 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios), Marvel comics have been pitting its superheroes against old silver screen Fox icons. See last year's "Predator vs Wolverine" or this year's "Aliens vs Avengers."

"Predator vs Black Panther" is the work of writer Benjamin Percy, who previously wrote "Predator vs Wolverine" and the ongoing "Wolverine" comic. Marvel has shared an exclusive preview of the mini-series' third issue with /Film. The synopsis reads:

"PREDATORS GAIN ONE OF EARTH'S DEADLIEST RESOURCES! The Great Mound falls to the invasion! Vibranium is finally within reach of the Predator invaders. But the would-be conquerors are divided ... and Wakanda knows better than most what that will do to a nation. If Shuri and T'Challa don't find a way to stop the rival Yautja clans, Wakanda will be collateral damage in a battle that began on distant stars...and the war won't stop there."

See the "Predator vs Black Panther" #3 cover, drawn by Ken Lashley, below: