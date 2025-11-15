Keanu Reeves Tried Way Too Hard To Perfect An English Accent For His Gothic Horror Masterpiece

Accents can be tricky, just ask Don Cheadle about his "Oceans" movies or Russell Crowe about "Robin Hood" (actually, probably best not too considering how upset he got the last time). The point is that accents can be tough for even celebrated thespians, which meant Keanu Reeves was really up against it when he had to affect a 19th Century aristocratic British tone for 1992's "Bram Stoker's Dracula." The result was about as horrible as his previous attempt in 1988's "Dangerous Liaisons" and according to "Dracula" director Francis Ford Coppola, it all came down to trying too hard.

"Bram Stoker's Dracula" remains a bloody, gothic delight to this day, reinventing Stoker's oft-reinterpreted 1897 novel while still managing to stay true to the source material. Pretty much everything about Coppola's take on the age-old tale worked, except perhaps for Reeves' portrayal of English solicitor Jonathan Harker, who travels to Transylvania to attend to his predecessor, R.M. Renfield's client Count Dracula (Gary Oldman). As anyone familiar with the original story will know, things quickly go awry when the Count becomes obsessed with Harker's fiancé Mina Murray (Winona Ryder), who he believes to be the reincarnated version of his former love.

But things sort of went awry from the outset as Reeves couldn't believably portray a member of the British upper class. Sure, he was charming in the way he always is, but his accent in particular left much to be desired. According to Coppola, it was all due to the fact Reeves was taking things too seriously. The director told Entertainment Weekly, "We knew that it was tough for him to affect an English accent. He tried so hard. That was the problem, actually — he wanted to do it perfectly and in trying to do it perfectly it came off as stilted."