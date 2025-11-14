Netflix's In Your Dreams Has The Best Needle Drop Moments Of 2025

For a film about dreams and the Sandman, "In Your Dreams" is lucky that some of the most recognizable earworms fit right at home. "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" by the British new wave duo Eurythmics was featured in the trailers leading up to the film, but the coloratura contralto sound of Annie Lennox's voice was also utilized to perfection during a montage of Stevie and Elliot being continually woken up by nightmares. On the flip side, a lesser-known song like "sleep2dream" from the indie artist ggwendolyn is a welcome addition. If you've not heard their hit "my year of rest & relaxation," you're missing out.

But some of the best musical cues are centered around the Sandman himself. It would practically be a crime against art not to include Pat Ballard's quartet hit "Mister Sandman," and the song makes its first appearance on an old jukebox as a clever and almost creepy omen. The audience at the premiere laughed out loud when the music started to play, a joke that was lost on some of the younger viewers. However, when we learn that the Sandman isn't all he's cracked up to be and he sends his little Sandlings on the offensive, the choice to underscore the moment with "Enter Sandman" elicited full-body belly laughs from the adults in the crowd. Never did I think an all-ages family film would feature Metallica on the soundtrack, but I'm so, so glad "In Your Dreams" was brave enough to go for it. All that's missing is "Dreams" by The Cranberries.

These are fairly obvious musical choices, but had the film not included them, people would be complaining about the missed opportunity to showcase the dream jams. (It's me, I'm people).