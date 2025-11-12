James Gunn's Superman Spin-Off Series Could Introduce One Of DC's Weirdest Characters

In what might be the best James Gunn spin-off news since "Peacemaker," the "Superman" breakout character Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) is getting his own, true crime mockumentary show called "DC Crime." The intrepid reporter-slash-reluctant heartthrob will have his hands full, too, seeing as the "Jimmy Olsen" spin-off will feature major DC Comics villain Gorilla Grodd as the focus villain of the first season.

Primarily an antagonist of the Flash, Grodd is an intelligent, super-strong gorilla with telepathic powers, which makes him a perfectly outlandish figure for Olsen to clash against. His inclusion on the show also provides an opportunity to bring another, far more obscure DC character in glorious live action: Bruna the Gorilla, whose sporadic but extremely eventful DC Comics tenure has seen her both marry Jimmy Olsen and date Grodd.

If I was a betting man, I'd say that Bruna is extremely likely to make an appearance on the show — and even argue that Gunn and the "DC Crime" helmsmen Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault of Netflix's "American Vandal" true crime fame may have chosen Grodd as the show's villain specifically because of the Bruna connection the villain shares with Jimmy. Be that as it may, though, Bruna is a notable (if obscure) part of both characters' lore, and it's high time for us to take a look at her backstory.