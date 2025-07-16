Before Superman, Jimmy Olsen Actor Skyler Gisondo Had A Forgotten Marvel Role

This article contains spoilers for "Superman."

In James Gunn's "Superman," the charming and talented Skyler Gisondo plays Jimmy Olsen, the plucky reporter for the Daily Planet. He is depicted as something of a ladies man, the cute boy of the office, often drawing demure titters from his co-workers. Jimmy seems a little baffled by how attractive he is; he's no lothario. Jimmy is also secretly in contact with Eve (Sara Sampaio), Lex Luthor's girlfriend, which allows him access to vital information late in the film.

Gisondo vibrated with "leading man" energy, and he once even (naturally) assumed that his audition for James Gunn was actually to play the role of Clark Kent. The only think keeping him from playing the Man of Steel, one might argue, are his boyish good looks.

Gisondo is also no stranger to the world of superheroes or legacy characters. As a child, Gisondo already voiced the golden retriever puppy B-Dawg in multiple "Air Buddies" movies, and he played the young Tommy Doyal in Rob Zombie's remake of "Halloween." Tommy was, horror fans can tell you, the young boy being babysat on the night of Michael Myers' notorious killings. He would play the young Moe Howard in the Farrelly Bros.' underrated "Three Stooges" movie, and later in his career, he would play James in the remake/sequel of "Vacation."

Attentive readers might also know that Gisondo had a small role in Marc Webb's "The Amazing Spider-Man" and its sequel. He played Howard Stacy, the younger brother of Gwen Stacy. He didn't have many scenes, and his presence doesn't have too much bearing on the plot, but he is memorable nonetheless. Also, his work on the "Amazing" movies make him one of a handful of actors to have appeared in both high-profile Marvel films and a high-profile DC film.