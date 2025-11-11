The Carpenter's Son Review: The Childhood Of Jesus Is Now A Horror Movie Starring Nicolas Cage

When you think about it, the Bible is the original horror story. "The tropes and themes that we find in slasher movies, body horror, folk horror and zombie apocalypses were kickstarted by the Bible," writes Brandon R. Grafius, author of the recently published book "Scared by the Bible." One person's miracle is another's nightmare, and the Good Book is loaded with tales of bloodshed, annihilation, demonic possession, and the dead rising from the grave. So the idea of a full-blown Biblical horror movie isn't the most outlandish idea, which brings us to Lotfy Nathan's surprisingly creepy "The Carpenter's Son."

Loaded with the type of iconography that gets burned into your impressionable brain at Catholic school, "The Carpenter's Son" asks, "What if the story of Jesus' childhood was turned into a horror movie?" In the canonical gospels, Jesus' childhood is something of a mystery. Everyone knows the bullet points, about how he was born in a manger and how his family fled to Egypt, and those well-versed in the faith likely know the tale of how a young Jesus was able to out-rabbi the rabbis at the temple. But for the most part, Jesus' youth remains shrouded in secrecy, as the Bible doesn't fully pick up with him until he's an adult launching his ministry.

It wasn't always that way, though. There are a plethora of books that never made it into the Bible as we know it today, including the apocryphal "Infancy Gospel of Thomas." This text has the young Jesus as a holy terror who can kill his playmates with a clap of his hands — and then bring them back to life just as easily (Vampire Chronicles creator Anne Rice, someone who knew a thing or two about horror stories, actually drew on this book for her novel "Christ the Lord: Out of Egypt"). Sounds like the perfect material for a horror movie, doesn't it?