Nicolas Cage Will Play The Father Of Christ In A New Horror Movie
Can I interest you in a horror movie about Jesus? How about a horror movie about Jesus ... starring Nicolas Cage? The new movie "The Carpenter's Son" will be just that — a horror pic inspired by the unknown childhood years of Jesus H. Christ himself. For those of you not very schooled in a little book called The Bible, just know that after Jesus' birth is recounted, almost nothing is known about his childhood. The traditional story traditionally jump-cuts to his adult years when he's starting out his ministry. However, there are unofficial, uncanonical texts that recount Jesus' youth, including the apocryphal gospel the Infancy Gospel of Thomas. This apocryphal gospel will be the basis for "The Carpenter's Son," which hails from director Lotfy Nathan.
According to Deadline, Cage will play the Carpenter, aka Joseph, Jesus' adoptive father. Jesus' mother, Mary, will be played by FKA twigs, and Big J himself, Jesus, credited as "The Boy," will be played by Noah Jupe. All of this sounds mighty intriguing, as does the film's official synopsis, which you can read below.
A Jesus horror movie starring Nicolas Cage
Here's the synopsis:
The Carpenter's Son tells the dark story of a family hiding out in Roman Egypt. The son, known only as 'the Boy', is driven to doubt by another mysterious child and rebels against his guardian, the Carpenter, revealing inherent powers and a fate beyond his comprehension. As he exercises his own power, the Boy and his family become the target of horrors, natural and divine.
It's not entirely clear what "horrors, natural and divine" could mean, but it's worth noting that the Infancy Gospel of Thomas depicts young Jesus as kind of a holy terror, using his powers and horrifying the people around him in the process. At one point, he sculpts some clay birds and then makes them come to life. In another instance, he curses another young boy — and the boy drops dead. (Jesus later raises the boy from the dead, just in case you were wondering.)
Will "The Carpenter's Son" depict Jesus as a kind of demon child, using his supernatural powers willy-nilly? Or will the horror be more spiritual? I don't know, but as someone who was raised Catholic (I'm a non-believer now) and a Nic Cage fan, I'm very curious to see where this is going. There's a lot of room here to create something incredibly memorable, and throwing Cage into the mix doesn't hurt matters, either.