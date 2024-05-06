Nicolas Cage Will Play The Father Of Christ In A New Horror Movie

Can I interest you in a horror movie about Jesus? How about a horror movie about Jesus ... starring Nicolas Cage? The new movie "The Carpenter's Son" will be just that — a horror pic inspired by the unknown childhood years of Jesus H. Christ himself. For those of you not very schooled in a little book called The Bible, just know that after Jesus' birth is recounted, almost nothing is known about his childhood. The traditional story traditionally jump-cuts to his adult years when he's starting out his ministry. However, there are unofficial, uncanonical texts that recount Jesus' youth, including the apocryphal gospel the Infancy Gospel of Thomas. This apocryphal gospel will be the basis for "The Carpenter's Son," which hails from director Lotfy Nathan.

According to Deadline, Cage will play the Carpenter, aka Joseph, Jesus' adoptive father. Jesus' mother, Mary, will be played by FKA twigs, and Big J himself, Jesus, credited as "The Boy," will be played by Noah Jupe. All of this sounds mighty intriguing, as does the film's official synopsis, which you can read below.