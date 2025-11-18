Why Steven Spielberg Walked Out Of A Test Screening For Hook

Steven Spielberg is the quintessential filmmaker of the late 20th century, but even he has a hard time watching his own stuff. At least, he did on two specific occasions, one of which was the test screening for his 1991 "Peter Pan" sequel "Hook," during which he felt as though the movie simply wasn't working and made a hasty exit 40 minutes in.

Spielberg has an interesting test screening history, having made one viewer run out of the theater to vomit during an early "Jaws" screening. Following that seminal 1975 thriller, the director went on to see continued success. However, contrary to what the casual viewer might think, that success was punctuated by multiple setbacks, such as when Spielberg's 1979 war comedy "1941" failed to impress critics despite making a decent enough $94 million at the box office on a $32 million budget. For someone like Spielberg, though, such a performance simply wasn't good enough, especially considering he'd basically invented the summer blockbuster with "Jaws" four years prior.

That wouldn't be the last hiccup in the filmmaker's long and esteemed career, either. Five years later, he delivered the Indiana Jones sequel "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," which he later reflected on as being far too dark for his own sensibility. The movie also seemed designed as some sort of refutation of his earlier work, which had been characterized by a nostalgic, childlike wonder. When he chose to embrace such a thing again with "Hook," it should have made one of the director's finest films. Alas, to this day, "Hook" ranks among Spielberg's lowest-rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes, and it seems the filmmaker had an inkling things were heading in that direction when he screened the movie for the first time.